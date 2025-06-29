FIFA CWC: Bayern Defeat Flamengo 4-2 To Set Up Quarter-final Tie With PSG

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich secured a 4-2 victory over Flamengo in the round of 16 at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup on Sunday.

The win means Bayern progress to the quarter-finals, where they will face Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain.

The Parisiens made light work of Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami, recording a comfortable 4-0 win.

The match started dramatically with an own goal by Flamengo’s Erick Pulgar in the sixth minute. Just three minutes later, Harry Kane doubled the advantage with a deflected long-range strike, marking his 40th goal of the season.

Flamengo responded in the 33rd minute through Gerson, who capitalized on a defensive lapse to reduce the deficit. However, Bayern restored their two-goal lead before halftime thanks to Leon Goretzka’s powerful shot in the 41st minute.

In the second half, Flamengo pushed for a comeback, with Jorginho converting a penalty in the 55th minute following a handball by Bayern’s Michael Olise.

Despite their efforts, defensive errors proved costly for the Brazilian side. Kane sealed Bayern’s victory in the 73rd minute by scoring his second goal after another Flamengo mistake.

Meanwhile, the quarter-final tie between Bayern Munich and PSG is scheduled for Saturday, July 5.

When both teams met in the 2020 Champions League final a Kingsley Coman second half goal secured a 1-0 win for Bayern.



