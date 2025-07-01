FIFA CWC: It’s A Pity –Guardiola Laments Man City’s Shock Defeat To Al Hilal

Guardiola has described Manchester City’s shock defeat to Saudi Arabia topflight side Al Hilal as a pity.

City went into Tuesday morning’s clash as favourites but suffered a shocking 4-3 defeat after extra-time.

“It is a pity,” Guardiola said after the encounter. “We have been on incredible journey together and were in a good place. The vibe was really good.

“I cannot thank the players enough for training and playing how they have been.

“But it was a difficult game. The margins were minimal. We created a lot and (Yassine) Bounou made incredible saves but we were so open.

“We would have loved to have continued, it will only be once every four years, and we had a feeling that the team was doing well.

“But we go home and now it is time to rest and rest our minds for the new season.”

Guardiola added: “We regret a little bit that we allowed them to run a bit more. They defended so deep, the wingers were so quick and Bounou made a lot of saves.

“In the end, we have to score and be clinical. They arrived more in the transitions. They did not create much in the first half but we did but could not finish it.

“I had a feeling we could go through but they punished us on the transitions.”

Bernardo Silva volleyed home a loose ball to give City the lead on nine minutes, and only an excellent save from the grounded Yassine Bounou prevented Savinho doubling the lead.

But quick-fire goals from Marcos Leonardo (46th minute) and Malcom (52nd minute) gave Al Hilal a 2-1 lead, before Erling Haaland equalised from a corner on 55 minutes.

The referee immediately pointed to the spot after Malcom beat Ruben Dias and was tripped, only for the decision to be reversed due to offside.

Al Hilal went ahead again in the 94th minute of extra time, Kalidou Koulibaly heading home a Ruben Neves corner, but substitute Phil Foden equalised for City in the 104th minute.

Penalties were looming, but when Ederson repelled Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s header, Leonardo was on hand to bundle the ball over the line with eight minutes left in extra-time to send Al Hilal through to the quarter-finals.



