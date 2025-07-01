8 Nigerian Players Set To Compete At The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

The biggest-ever FIFA Club World Cup is coming to the USA in 2025—and Nigeria will be right in the spotlight!

In this video, we profile 8 Nigerian footballers set to make waves at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, from Chelsea’s Tosin Adarabioyo and Borussia Dortmund’s Carney Chukwuemeka to rising stars like Halilu Sarki and Hassan Sani at Al Ain. These players could shape their clubs’ futures—and their own national team chances for AFCON 2025 and the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Whether it’s redemption stories, breakout moments, or next-gen talent, this is your complete Nigerian guide to the Club World Cup 2025.

