CAF Unveils New WAFCON Trophy

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled a new trophy ahead of this year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

CAF unveiled the new trophy today (Wednesday, July 2) in Morocco as the 2024 WAFCON draws closer.

In a statement on their website CAF said:”Drawing direct inspiration from the iconic Men’s TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations trophy, the new design represents more than a piece of silverware; it is a celebration of equality, unity, and excellence.

“The launch of the new trophy forms part of CAF leadership’s goal of developing and growing Women’s Football in Africa and making African Women’s Football amongst the best in the world.

“The new trophy was celebrated on Wednesday night at an event hosted by CAF and long-term partner, TotalEnergies in Casablanca, Morocco.

“The trophy’s striking design, features identical petals spiralling upward, each one representing a participating national team. Together, they form the shape of a blooming flower, a timeless symbol of growth, empowerment, and beauty.

“This imagery captures the journey of African women’s football and the vibrant strength of its athletes.

“Emerging from the heart of this elegant floral form is a golden sphere, patterned subtly as a football. Adorned with a shiny gold map of Africa, the sphere reflects the continent’s ambition, pride, and global impact in the women’s game.

“Crafted in brilliant silver and matte gold, the body of the trophy is wrapped in a gold ring engraved with the CAF logo, affirming the confederation’s steadfast commitment to elevating the women’s game across all 54 member associations.

“The base, a pristine white marble pedestal with elegant gold-accented stripes, bears the name of the competition in refined matte gold lettering, cementing the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations legacy within the rich tapestry of African sport.”

Super Falcons Target 10th WAFCON Title

After finishing fourth at the 2022 edition, the Super Falcons would be targeting a 10th WAFCON title at this year’s tournament in Morocco.

The Super Falcons are the most successful team when it comes to the women’s Cup of Nations with nine titles.

Led by the late Ismaila Mabo, the Falcons won the first edition in 1998 as host, beating Ghana 2-0 in the final.

Aside the Super Falcons, other countries who have won the WAFCON are Equatorial Guinea and Banyana Banyana of South Africa.

While Equatorial Guinea won it in 2008 amd 2012, South Africa were crowned WAFCON champions in 2022.

This year’s tournament will run begin on July 5th and end July 26.

The Super Falcons are in Group B with Tunisia, Algeria and Botswana. Their first match is on July 6th with Tunisia.

By James Agberebi



