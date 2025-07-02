Close Menu
    WAFCON 2024: Babajide Targets First Silverware With Super Falcons

    Rinsola Babajide is looking forward to helping the Super Falcons win the title at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

    The former Brighton & Hove Albion player will be making her maiden appearance at the biennial competition which will be hosted by Morocco.

    The 27-year-old played a peripheral role in the Super Falcons’ squad that took part at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

    Nigeria will be gunning for a record-extending 10th title at the WAFCON 2024 finals.

    Babajide is determined to help the team achieve their objective at the competition.

    “It’s a very honourable feeling, I’m so privileged to be here. Whenever I’m able to put on the badge, I just feel honour and pride, so I’m excited to get started,” Babajide said in a short video posted on the Super Falcons X account.

    “My personal goal is to make my debut and I wanna contribute as much as I can to the team’s winnings, goals, assists, and I really wanna win my first senior silverware.”

    Justine Madugu’s side are drawn in Group B with Tunisia, Botswana, and Algeria.

    The West Africans will start their campaign against Tunisia in Casablanca on Sunday, 6 July.

    They will also face Botswana, and Algeria at the same ground on July 10, and July 13 respectively.

