I’ll Do Everything Possible To Ensure Club World Cup Never Holds Again –La Liga President

La Liga president Javier Tebas has once again expressed his outspoken opposition to the Club World Cup, declaring that he will do everything possible to stop the tournament from taking place in the future.

“I will do everything in my power to ensure that the Club World Cup is never held again,” Tebas said during a press conference (via Telegrafi) held on Tuesday

This is not the first time Tebas has spoken out against the new format. Ever since FIFA announced the project for a 32-team tournament to be held every four years, Tebas has been one of the most vocal critics.

Each participating club is expected to benefit from a minimum of $15 million , a figure that has attracted the support of top clubs in the world.

Also Read: Supercomputer Predicts 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Winner

In its first edition this year, La Liga is represented by Spain’s two leading teams: Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. Both teams have agreed to give up their summer holidays to be part of the tournament.

Despite FIFA’s enthusiasm and the support of the clubs, Tebas has no intention of backing down.

Tebas plans to use legal means and institutional pressure to block this initiative, which he sees as a threat to the calendar and balance of national competitions.

It now remains to be seen whether the clash between La Liga and FIFA will deepen, or whether the parties will find a compromise for the future of international football.

Meanwhile, the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup is in rhe quarter-final stage after the last round of 16 tie between saw Borussia Dortmund edged out Monterrey on Wednesday morning.

The first quarter-final fixture will see Brazilian heavyweights Fluminense take on surprise team of the tournament Al Hilal.

There will be three encounters on Saturday which will see Palmeiras face Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain take on Bayern Munich and Real Madrid battle Dortmund.



