Supercomputer Predicts 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Winner

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have been tipped to add to their Champions League glory by winning the newly revamped Club World Cup.

According to Daily Mail the prediction was done Opta’s supercomputer.

The group stages of the competition wrapped up on Thursday night, as Real Madrid swept aside Red Bull Salzburg, and now the round of 16 fixtures are locked in.

The Premier League’s two representatives, Manchester City and Chelsea, have both made it through to the knockout stages, with Pep Guardiola’s side standing out in particular with a 100 per cent record.

They will be joined by Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Benfica, and Juventus, as European giants predominantly dominate the competition.

Brazil’s top flight also have a strong presence as Botafogo, Palmeiras, Fluminese, and Flamengo have also breezed into the last 16, while Al-Hilal, Monterrey, and Inter Miami have progressed.

However, despite the strength of teams left in the Club World Cup, it is Luis Enrique’s serial winners who have been given 20.6 per cent chance of bringing the inaugural trophy back to Paris.

The European champions will first have to get past Inter Miami, led by their former star Lionel Messi, in the round of 16, with the two sides doing battle at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday.

If they get past Messi’s men, then PSG will be put up against Bayern Munich or Flamengo on what is the more stacked side of the knockout stage bracket.

The French champions are only marginally the favoruites, with Manchester City given a 20.4 per cent chance of taking home the crown after an impressive group stage campaign.

Pep Guardiola’s men were back to their brilliant best against Juventus, putting in a sizzling display that has not been seen by the boys in blue for quite some time, beating the Italian giants 5-2 in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday.

It was a display that has seen them become one of the front-runners to win the competition as they seek their first trophy of what had been a dismal 2024-25 campaign by their standards.

Champions League finalists Inter Milan – who were embarrassed by PSG in Munich last month – are the third favourites to lift the Club World Cup with a 12.4 per cent chance of doing so.

They are followed by Bayern Munich who have an 11.3 per cent likelihood of glory, while Chelsea sit behind them at 10.4 per cent.

The five-time record winners of the old Club World Cup format, Real Madrid, have a 9.7 per cent chance of claiming their first trophy under Xabi Alonso, after failing to strike gold in the regular season.

Borussia Dortmund, Benfica, and Juventus then follow as European sides occupy the top nine spots on the list, while Palmeiras are the best of the rest, although they have only been given a 0.9 per cent chance of winning the competition.

Flamengo, Al-Hilal, Botafogo, Inter Miami, Monterrey, and Fluminese have all been given 0.5 per cent, or less, of success.



