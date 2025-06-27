Osimhen Must Avoid Re-joining Napoli –Onazi

Former Nigerian international Ogenyi Onazi has advised Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen not to return to Napoli.



Osimhen, who netted 37 goals and bagged eight assists in 41 appearances in all competitions for Galatasaray last season, has become one of the most sought-after players in the summer transfer window.



Speaking with Footy Africa, Onazi stated that the Nigerian international should join Premier League side Arsenal.



He noted that the Gunners will play to his strength.



“I would not want Osimhen to return to Napoli,” Onazi said, per Footy Africa.

“Hopefully, he gets a move away from the club and joins another team in Italy or, preferably, in England.



“…before he renewed his current contract, I spoke to him and told him that he had already done what Diego Maradona did—lead Napoli to the Italian title—and the Napoli fans will never forget that.



“I told him to leave because if anything goes south, they won’t remember what he has already done for the club.



“If I were to pick a club for him, I would say Arsenal, as they need a striker and can play to his strengths. He will succeed with them,” he added.









