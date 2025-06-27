CHAN 2024: Home Eagles To Face Holders Senegal In First Game

The home-based Super Eagles will open their campaign at the 2024 African Nations Championship, CHAN, against holders Senegal.

The encounter is slated for the Amman Stadium, Zanzibar on Tuesday, 7 August.

Eric Chelle’s men will be up against Sudan in their second game at the same ground on Tuesday, 12 August.

Nigeria’s final group game against Congo will hold at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, 19 August.

The home Eagles are making a return to the competition after failing to qualify for the last two editions.

The biennial competition will be co-hosted by Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda.

Tanzania will take on Burkina Faso in the tournament’s opening fixture at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday, 2 August.

The third-fourth place play-off will be played at the Mandela Stadium in Kampala on Friday, 29 August.

Nairobi’s Moi International Sport Centre in the suburb of Kasarani will host the Final the following day, Saturday, 30 August.

The competition will run from Saturday, 2 August to Saturday, 30 August, 2025

By Adeboye Amosu






