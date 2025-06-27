NPFL: Rivers United Appoint Yemi Olanrewaju New Chief Coach

Rivers United have announced the appointment of Yemi Olanrewaju as their new chief coach, Completesports.com reports.

Olanrewaju replaces Evans Ogenyi, who left the position following the expiration of his contract.

“Rivers United Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Yemi Daniel Olanrewaju as the new Chief Coach of the club,” the Port Harcourt club confirmed in a statement on Friday.

“He replaces Coach Evans Ogenyi, who has left the Pride of Rivers following the expiration of his contract.

“Coach Yemi Daniel Olanrewaju joins our technical crew led by Technical Manager Finidi George

Welcome to Rivers United, Yema!.

The young tactician recently bagged a UEFA B coaching certificate.

He was sacked by Enyimba midway through last season.

By Adeboye Amosu



