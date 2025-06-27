Done Deal: Nnadozie Completes Move To Brighton

English Women’s Super League, WSL, club Brighton & Hove Albion have announced the signing of Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Nnadozie will officially join Albion on July 1 when her contract with French Feminine club, Paris FC expires.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Chiamaka to the club. She’s a talented and commanding goalkeeper who will bring consistency and confidence to our defensive line,”head coach Dario Vidosic told the club’s official website.

“She has competed at the highest level, with valuable experience in a variety of cup competitions including the Champions League. We’re confident she’ll add both depth and drive to a squad already full of ambition as we continue to build for next season.”

The 24-year-old started her professional career with French Feminine outfit Paris FC in January 2020.

She made 118 appearances for the capital club, including a standout performance in the 2025 Coupe de France Féminine final, where she saved two penalties against Paris Saint-Germain to help secure the title.

Between 2022 and 2025, Nnadozie featured 16 times in the UEFA Women’s Champions League for Paris FC.

In 2024, she was named UNFP Division 1 Féminine Goalkeeper of the Season, becoming the first African player to receive the award. In 2024, she also won the D1 Arkema Best Goalkeeper of the Season as well as the UNFP Goalkeeper of the season.

Nnadozie was named IFFHS Africa’s Best Woman Goalkeeper in 2019.

By Adeboye Amosu



