FIFA CWC: Dortmund Beat Monterrey To Book Last-Eight Date With Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund beat CF Monterey 2-1 to book a place in the last-eight of the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Bundesliga giants led 2-0 after 24 minutes thanks to a brace from Guinea international Serhou Guirassy.

Guirassy opened scoring in the 14th minute after he was set up by Karim Adeyemi.

10 minutes later, Adeyemi teed up Guirassy again on a quick counter-attack sparked by Julian Ryerson.

Adeyemi broke free, and ended his run by sliding a square ball to Guirassy, whose first-time finish made it 2-0 for Dortmund.

Monterrey pulled a goal back three minutes after the break through Germane Berterame.

Berterame appeared to bring Monterrey level 15 minutes from time when he beat Kobel inside the far post, but the goal was canceled for offside.

Dortmund will face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals on 5 July at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.



