“I’m Hoping For the Best” – Arokodare Savours Super Eagles Rise, Eyes Brighter Future

Super Eagles and KRC Genk striker Tolu Arokodare says his journey with the national team has been “amazing”, and he is determined to keep shining for Nigeria after netting his first international goal, Completesports.com reports.

The 23-year-old Belgian Pro League top scorer spoke to Complete Sports YouTube channel (@completesports) during the recent Troost Ekong Foundation Charity Celebrity Match, sharing his joy at joining the Super Eagles setup and his aspirations going forward.

“It’s been amazing. It’s been a great atmosphere,” Arokodare said about being in the Super Eagles camp. “We’ve had pretty good games, soft games. We haven’t lost any game and we would love to continue that.”

Scoring First Nigeria Goal “Overwhelming”

Arokodare scored his first goal for Nigeria in a 1-1 international friendly draw with Russia in Moscow – his third appearance for the national team. The former Valmiera and Köln striker made his debut in Nigeria’s 2-0 win over Rwanda in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, before featuring in the 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe in Uyo.

Reflecting on his milestone moment in Moscow, he said:

“It was an amazing feeling. It was very overwhelming. I was hoping it would come in my first few games and it did come like that. And I’m very happy. I hope I can continue scoring more.”

Riding High From Club to Country

Arokodare, who bagged 21 league goals for Genk to finish as top scorer in the 2024/25 Belgian Pro League season, joined an elite group of Nigerians to claim that honour, alongside Tosin Dosunmu, Joseph Akpala and Paul Onuachu.

The towering forward’s fine form for club and country has made him one of the standout Nigerian forwards of the moment, and he remains firmly focused on achieving greater things in the green and white jersey.

“Just the best,” he replied when asked about the future. “I’m hoping for the best, working for the best, praying for the best. And I think everyone should expect the best. Yeah.”

‘This’ or ‘That’ With Tolu Arokodare

Q: Rice or beans?

Rice

Q: Coke or Fanta?

Coke

Q: Red wine or white wine?

I don’t drink wine.

Q: Beach or club?

Club

Q: Jollof rice or white rice?

Jollof rice

Q: Short sleeves or long sleeves?

Short sleeves

Q: English wear or traditional wear?

English wear

Q: Face cap or glasses?

Face cap

Q: Shoes or canvas?

Canvas



