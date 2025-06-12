Chelle’s Magic Touch: Iloenyosi Sees Bright Future For Super Eagles

Chikeluo Iloenyosi, a former international defender, has given a thumbs up to new Super Eagles Head Coach Eric Sekou Chelle after the Mali-French-born tactician’s first five games in charge, Completesports.com reports.

Chelle made his debut as Super Eagles coach with a 2-0 win against Rwanda in Kigali in a 2026 World Cup qualifier on March 21. Four days later, he led the side to a 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe in Uyo in the same competition. He won the 2025 Unity Cup in London after the Super Eagles beat Ghana 2-1 and Jamaica 5-4 on penalties (following a 2-2 draw in open play) in the semi-final and final respectively. His fifth match was an international friendly against Russia in Moscow on June 6, which ended 1-1.

Also Read: Super Falcons Maintain 36th Position In Latest FIFA World Ranking

Iloenyosi, who is the current Chairman of the Anambra State Football Association, said Chelle has done well so far and is gradually steering the three-time African champions back to their glory days.

Under Chelle, the Super Eagles have played five matches, recording two wins and three draws—a performance that the man fondly called General describes as a pass mark and strong enough to inspire hope for a brighter future.

The former Iwuanyanwu Nationale defender, speaking exclusively to Completesports.com, was particularly impressed with Chelle’s ability to foster unity within the Super Eagles squad in such a short time in charge.

“The team spirit under the coach is fantastic and key to the team’s impressive performances, which recently saw them win the Unity Cup Tournament in London,” Iloenyosi told Completesports.com.

Also Read: WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons Will Be Tough To Beat — Botswana Striker Tholakele

“For me, Chelle is doing everything possible to carry every single player along. There is unity in the team and that is crucial. You can see it in the way they play — there’s cohesion and self-belief.”

The 44-year-old founder of ‘042 Football Legends’ added:

“Chelle’s technical and tactical intelligence is clear. The team is adapting and outplaying strong opponents.

“The Super Eagles are on the rise, and with continued support, I believe this is the beginning of a new, great era.”

By Sab Osuji



