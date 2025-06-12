Super Falcons Maintain 36th Position In Latest FIFA World Ranking

Nigeria’s Super Falcons were non movers as they maintained 36th position in the latest FIFA women’s world ranking.

The latest ranking was released on the website of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) on Thursday.

The Super Falcons, however, remain number one in Africa.

While the USA continue to lead the way three months on, there has been plenty of movement further down the standings.

Indeed, the gap at the top has narrowed, with Spain (2nd) and Germany (3rd) heaping the pressure on the Americans.

Both have gone unbeaten since the last update, while a 2-1 loss at home to Brazil (4th, up 4) in April means that the star-studded squad coached by Emma Hayes can see the European pair looming ever larger in their rear-view mirror.

England (down 1) complete the top 5, just ahead of Sweden (6th). Below them, Japan and Canada have also felt the after-effects of defeats by South American opposition.

The next edition of the FIFA women’s world ranking will be published on 7 August 2025.

Last week Tuesday the Super Falcons defeated Cameroon 2-0 in an international friendly game in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

First half brace from Rasheedat Ajibade sealed the win for the coach Justin Madugu’s side.

They will also take on Portugal in another international friendly game billed for Monday, June 23.

The friendly encounters are part of preparations for the Falcons for this year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The Falcons are in the same group with Tunisia, Algeria and Botswana at this year’s WAFCON.

By James Agberebi



