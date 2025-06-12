Torunarigha Is An Ideal Fit For Our Requirements –Hamburger Board Member

A board member of Hamburger SV Stefan Kuntz has said new signing Jordan Torunarigha is an ideal fit for the club’s requirement.

Newly promoted Hamburger strengthened its squad with Nigeria international Torunarigha from Belgian first division club KAA Gent.

Torunarigha, who trained in the Hertha BSC youth system and later became a Bundesliga professional in the capital, completed his medical at the UKE Athleticum on Wednesday (June 11) and subsequently signed his contract at the Volksparkstadion.

Also Read: I’m Ready To Prove My Worth At Sevilla –Iheanacho

Commenting on Torunarigha’s signing Kuntz said: “Jordan is a clear professional and mature character. He has developed significantly in recent years and combines very good pace with strong heading and tackling ability.

“With this defensive balance and his ability to make a difference in build-up play, Jordan is an ideal fit for our requirements.”

The central defender has made 145 competitive appearances for the Belgian club in the Belgian first division and on the international stage over the past three and a half years.

Also Torunarigha arrives Hamburg with the experience of 73 Bundesliga matches for Hertha Berlin.



