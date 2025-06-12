Arokodare Named In Belgian Pro League Team Of The Season

KRC Genk forward Tolu Arokodare has been named in the Belgian Pro League Team of the Season, Completesports.com reports.

The selection was compiled using a combination of Opta performance data and votes from fellow players.

Arokodare caught the eye with his impressive performances for Genk last season.

The Nigeria international scored 21 goals and provided six assists in 40 league appearances for the Smurfs.

The 26-year-old won the Golden Boot and Ebony Shoe as Belgium’s best African player.

Royal Antwerp’s Tjaronn Chery, and Christos Tzolis of Club Brugge are the other two forwards who made the Team of the Season.

Colin Coosemans of Anderlecht was selected best goalkeeper, with a back four of Zakaria El Ouahdi (Genk), Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge), Kevin Mac Allister (Union Saint-Gilloise), and Maxim De Cuyper (Club Brugge).

The midfield trio includes Noah Sadiki (USG), Ardon Jashari (Club Brugge), and Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge).

By Adeboye Amosu






