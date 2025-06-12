Bassey: Making My Premier League Debut Was My Best Moment

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey has disclosed that making his first Premier League debut remains the biggest moment of his football career in life.



Recall that the Nigerian international ​joined Premier League club Fulham from Ajax on July 28, 2023, signing a four-year contract. The transfer fee was reported to be around €21 million.



He made his debut in the Premier League in Fulham’s 3-0 loss to Brentford at the Craven Cottage on August 19, 2023.



Speaking with his agency, Unique Sports Group UK, the former Rangers star stated that playing in the Premier League has always been a dream for him as a child.



“Making my debut in the Premier League. As a child, I always dreamt of playing in the Premier League. So, to be able to achieve it was a big moment for me & one I cherish.

Read Also:I’m Ready To Prove My Worth At Sevilla –Iheanacho



“I think, as every footballer will say, after about two, three weeks, you start to miss it. I think for me, the motivation for the new season is always wanting to be better than the last season; that in itself should motivate you to want to be the best version of yourself.”

He also promise to give back to the society and be good role model to the younger ones.

“I think number one, it’s important for every person to give back. You know, it was a long journey to get to this point. Number two, it’s important for us to be role models. I don’t feel like we chose to be, but it comes with the job.

“I think being a good example for kids is important because so many people look up to us, we have to make sure we’re leading by example, doing the right things and acting in the right way,” the AFCON 2023 silver medallist concluded.



