I’m Ready To Prove My Worth At Sevilla –Iheanacho

Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho has vowed to prove his worth at Sevilla.



The Nigerian international returned to the Spanish club after his loan spell expired at Middlesbrough last season.



Iheanacho, who will be hoping to get regular playing time at Sevilla, told Mundo Deportivo that he’s excited and prepared to prove his worth this time around.

“I’m really excited to be here. It’s a wonderful place. It was good to go out and to feel football in a different environment,” the one-time FA Cup winner said in an interview with Mundo Deportivo.



“Seville is a great club. I loved my experience there. It’s a great team and I’ll be happy to get back there,” he concluded



