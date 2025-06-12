Kano Pillars Confirm Technical Adviser Abdallah’s Departure

Kano Pillars have confirmed the departure of their technical adviser Usman Abdallah, reports Completesports.com

Abdallah informed the Sai Masu Gida of his decision to vacate his position, citing the emergence of a significant opportunity which he believes cannot be combined with his current responsibilities without compromising either role.

Kano Pillars finished in ninth position under his tutelage last season.

In an audio message addressed to the fans, Abdallah expressed his gratitude and shared heartfelt words:

“Due to something important that has come my way, I have decided to step down as Technical Adviser of this great club. I had earlier informed the Chairman of this development, and we mutually agreed that it is best I step aside so the club can appoint someone who can fully commit to driving the team forward.

“Though I am stepping down, I will continue to support Kano Pillars FC from afar and offer advice whenever needed. This club is our pride, and I am always willing to contribute to its success in any way possible.

“I sincerely thank the management for giving me the opportunity to lead this historic club and wish the team all the best in its future endeavours.

“What I will miss the most are the fans, their passion, resilience, and unwavering support were the biggest reasons I accepted the role. Thank you for everything.”

By Adeboye Amosu





