    Inter Milan Open Contract Extension Talks With Nigerian Midfielder

    Inter Milan have reportedly opened a dialogue with their Nigerian teenage midfielder Ebenezer Akinsanmiro over a new contract.

    Per Sky Sport via FCInter1908, the San Siro giants have opened talks with the player’s agent over a renewal.

    Akinsanmiro joined Inter from Nigerian Premier League champions Remo Stars in January 2023, signing a four-year deal.

    However, he only made one senior appearance for the Nerazzurri.

    He came on as a late substitute in a 4-0 win over Lecce in February 2024.

    Akinsanmiro spent last season on loan at Sampdoria in Serie B.

    Despite La Samp’s relegation to tier three, the 20-year-old Nigerian saw plenty of action last term.

    Indeed, he racked up 35 appearances for the Genoa side, scoring once and providing one assist.

    After Sampdoria’s calamitous campaign, it’s hard to imagine Akinsanmiro staying there for another year.

    Meanwhile, his contract at Inter runs out in 2026.

    Therefore, the Italian heavyweights have no time to lose as they’ve accelerated extension talks with his entourage.

