Osimhen Will Join Galatasaray On Permanent Transfer — Hatipoglu

Galatasaray vice president Ibrahim Hatipoglu remains confident the Turkish Super Lig champions will sign Victor Osimhen on a permanent transfer.

The Yellow and Reds are keen to retain Osimhen after his remarkable loan spell at the club.

Osimhen helped Okan Buruk’s side win the Turkish Super Lig and Turkish Cup last season.

The powerful striker registered 37 goals and eight assists in 41 appearances across all competitions for Galatasaray.

The Nigerian has already turned down a move to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal.

The 27-year-old is keen to continue his career in Europe.

The striker has a €75m release clause in his contract.

Galatasaray are now favourites to sign him, and Hatipoglu is optimistic they will keep him at the club.

“When they offered us Osimhen, we didn’t need a striker, but we signed him in two days.” Hatipoglu told AS via TMW.

“Abdullah Kavukcu, head of transfers, is handling the process alongside Italian agent George Gardi. With each passing day, the chances of Osimhen staying at Galatasaray increase.”

By Adeboye Amosu



