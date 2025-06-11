Done Deal: Nigerian Forward Joins Sheffield United

Sky Bet Championship club Sheffield United have completed the signing of Nigerian winger Ehije Ukaki.

Ukaki moved to the Bramall Lane from Bulgarian club Botev Plovdiv.

The 20-year-old put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the Blades.

Manager Chris Wilder is looking forward to working with the player.

“Ehije is a player who has been identified through our data driven strategy and is someone we’re looking forward to developing,” Wilder told the club’s official website.

“He’s an emerging talent, still only 20, who has enjoyed some experience of European football early in his career, so there’s a base to work from.”

Ukaki scored seven times in a total of 37 appearances in all competitions for Botev Plovdiv last season, with his most notable contribution coming in the derby against Lokomotive Plovdiv where he netted the winning goal.

The move to Sheffield United is subject to relevant documentation being approved.

By Adeboye Amosu



