OFFICIAL: Former UEFA Champions League Winners Sign Super Eagles Defender

Newly promoted Bundesliga club Hamburger SV have announced the signing of Nigeria international Jordan Torunarigha from Belgian first division club KAA Gent.

Hamburger confirmed the signing of the 27-year-old defender in a statement on Wednesday.

“HSV has strengthened its squad with central defender Jordan Torunarigha from Belgian first division club KAA Gent.

“The Berlin native, who trained in the Hertha BSC youth system and later became a Bundesliga professional in the capital, completed his medical at the UKE Athleticum on Wednesday (June 11) and subsequently signed his contract at the Volksparkstadion.

“The 1.91-meter-tall central defender has made 145 competitive appearances for the Belgian club in the Belgian first division and on the international stage over the past three and a half years and also comes to Hamburg with the experience of 73 Bundesliga matches for Hertha Berlin.”

Speaking after completing his transfer, Torunarigha said he is looking forward to his new challenge in familiar surroundings with great anticipation.

“I know the Bundesliga and am very happy to be returning and playing in this special league again – especially with a club steeped in tradition like HSV,” he told the club’s website.

“The management made a great effort for me and gave me a great feeling. I can hardly wait to get to know my teammates, the coaching staff, the staff, the fans, and the city, and to use all my strengths and experience to help us have a successful season together and achieve our goals.”

Hamburger gained promotion to the Bundesliga after finishing second in Bundesliga 2 (second division) in the 2024/2025 season.

Founded on June 2, 1919, Hamburger habe been crowned Bundesliga champions six times (the last time they won the league was in the 1982/1983 campaign).

They have also emerged champions of the DFB-Pokal (German Cup) three times in their history.

Also, they won the UEFA Champions League (known back then as the European Cup) in the 1982/1983 season.

By James Agberebi




