Sanusi Makes Porto’s Club World Cup Squad

FC Porto has included Nigeria international Zaidu Sanusi in their squad for the FIFA World Club Cup, Completesports.com reports.

Sanusi was part of Porto’s 28-man squad that arrived the Newark Liberty International Airport on Tuesday night for the inaugural edition of the competition.

The 27-year-old sustained a cruciate ligament injury after returning from international duty with Nigeria in March 2024.

The full-back was sidelined for eight months, and returned to action late last year.

The defender has been linked with a move away from the club after falling down the pecking order.

He has two years left on his contract with Porto.

Porto will face Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, Palmerais of Brazil and Egypt’s Al Ahly in the group stage.

By Adeboye Amosu



