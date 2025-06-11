Grealish Left Out Of Man City Club World Cup Squad

Pep Guardiola has left playmaker Jack Grealish out of Manchester City’s squad for the Fifa Club World Cup.

The City boss has named a strong 27-man squad for the tournament, including forwards Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush, and midfielder Rodri, who missed the majority of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

It also includes four new signings – midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, forward Rayan Cherki, left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri and goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli – as well as defender John Stones, who has not played since February because of a thigh injury.

Stones will return to action despite missing international duty with England over the weekend, while James McAtee will remain at the European Under-21 Championship, where he is England captain.

Grealish was expected to miss out, with the 29-year-old’s future unclear after starting just seven league games in 2024-25.

Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips have been out on loan this season and were never going to be included.

City’s tournament gets under way against Wydad AC on 18 June.

BBC Sport



