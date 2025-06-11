Maresca Should Have Signed Osimhen, Not Delap –Mikel

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has faulted Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca’s decision to sign Liam Delap ahead of Victor Osimhen.



Recall that the Blues signed Delap from Ipswich Town in a deal worth £30 million.



Delap scored 12 Premier League goals for a relegated side this season, decent stats for a 22-year-old, but Mikel is still not convinced they moved for the right target.

“It’s not a secret. Everybody knows who I want to come to the football club and who the fans want to see at the football club. But they’ve decided to go down a different route.



“I just hope that it’s going to be the right decision,” Mikel adds. “I like Liam Delap. He’s a good young striker who works his socks off. Is he a proven goalscorer in the Premier League? Can he do it at a big club like Chelsea? That’s the question. It’s about how the manager works with him and develops him.



“What we need as a team is healthy competition. You can’t win the Premier League or Champions League with just one striker. We’ve only had Nicolas Jackson. Now, he and Delap will push each other. I hope we’ll see the best of both of them at the Club World Cup.”



