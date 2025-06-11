Oliseh: ‘Africa Has No Reason To Be Scared Of Any Team In The World’

Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh believes African teams have what it takes to challenge the best teams in the world.



Oliseh made this known on the backdrop of Senegal’s 3-1 victory over England in Tuesday’s international friendly game.



The 1994 AFCON winner, via his official X handle on Wednesday, noted that African teams have no reason to fear any team in the world anymore.

Read Also:OFFICIAL: Former UEFA Champions League Winners Sign Super Eagles Defender



“The introduction of the European Nations League eliminated almost all possible international friendly matches Windows.



“That, in my opinion, is the only reason Teams like England do not get beaten often by African teams.



“The gap is no longer that significant, unlike in the 80’s. Africa has no reason to fear any team in the world anymore!”



