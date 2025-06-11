WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons Will Be Tough To Beat — Botswana Striker Tholakele

Refilwe Tholakele reckoned Botswana are in for a tough battle at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The Mares are in Group B with nine-time champions Super Falcons of Nigeria, Algeria and Tunisia.

Tholakele however stated that they are not afraid of the teams in their group.

“It’s clearly a very tough group. We’re talking about countries with experience, players competing in top leagues, and real traditions in women’s football,” Tholakele CAFonline.com.

“But for us, it’s an opportunity. These kinds of matchups help a team grow. We respect our opponents, of course, but we’re not afraid.

“Since our last participation, we’ve progressed in every area — mentally, physically, and as a team. This Women’s AFCON is our chance to show what we’re really worth.”

Botswana will be making their second appearance at WAFCON 2024.

Tholakele declared that it was a good learning curve for the team.

“It was a shock — but a constructive one. We faced players with great composure, real football intelligence, and impressive physical power. I realized how much work I still had to do. But it wasn’t discouraging — quite the opposite,” he added.

“It was like an accelerated course. I learned to read the game faster, to handle media pressure better, and to stay calm in big matches. That first WAFCON gave me a roadmap for improvement. It also made me hungrier. I came out of it with one thought: come back and do better.”

By Adeboye Amosu



