Kanu Fires Warning Shot: New Enyimba Signings Must Deliver Continental Success

Enyimba FC Chairman and Nigerian football icon, Ambassador Nwankwo Kanu, has laid down the gauntlet to the newly recruited players of The People’s Elephant, urging them to rise to the challenge in a bold bid to restore the club’s status as kings of Nigerian football, Completesports.com reports.

Kanu’s Charge To New Recruits

‘Papilo’, as the former Super Eagles captain and ex-Ajax Amsterdam forward is fondly called, handed down the charge when he met with a selection of the club’s new signings in Aba.

The two-time African Footballer of the Year – affectionately known across the continent as Papilo – delivered a heartfelt address that resonated with ambition, legacy, and purpose following the People’s Elephant’s resumption for Pre-season.

“Professionalism must be your watchword. We are not here just to participate; we are here to win,” Kanu declared in no uncertain terms.

“We narrowly missed out last season, but this is a fresh chance to deliver happiness to our fans and reclaim our rightful place – not just in Nigeria but across Africa.”

Enyimba’s Legacy And New Vision

With nine NPFL titles, two CAF Champions League titles, two CAF Super Cup wins and four President Federation Cup triumphs under their belt, Enyimba are no strangers to success. But recent seasons have seen the club fall just shy of their lofty ambitions. They are however regrouping strongly in various aspects, including home stadium renovation.

Kanu, a UEFA Champions League winner with Ajax, revealed a renewed sense of direction — one that blends youthfulness, experience, and continental pedigree.

Preseason Battle: Eko International Cup Beckons

As part of preparations for what promises to be a pulsating 2025/26 campaign, Enyimba hopes to leverage the Eko International Preseason Cup, scheduled to kick off on 6th July 2025 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos.

The prestigious tournament, which has gained traction as a key preseason battleground, will feature elite clubs from West and Southern Africa, including teams from South Africa, Ghana, and Sierra Leone.

Enyimba Face SuperSport United, Accra Hearts Of Oak, Others

Completesports.com checks reveal that four teams — Enyimba, Remo Stars, Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC), and Ikorodu City — will represent Nigeria. SuperSport United of South Africa, Accra Hearts of Oak of Ghana, and Kalon Stars FC of Sierra Leone will also participate.

It’s Test of Intent and Squad Integration For Enyimba

This gathering of giants provides a critical opportunity for clubs to test their mettle, fine-tune tactics, and integrate new signings into competitive environments.

For Enyimba, it will be more than just friendly matches — it is a platform for new players to demonstrate their credentials and stake a claim for a regular spot in the team.

Kanu added: “It’s a battlefield of intent — a litmus test for their league ambition and a dress rehearsal for continental resurgence.”

Enyimba will use the tournament to blend new talents with experienced players to form a cohesive and title-chasing squad. It also promises to foster early team chemistry — especially important given the pressure to return to the prestigious CAF Champions League.

By Sab Osuji



