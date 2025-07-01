Nigerian Forward Joins Lens On Permanent Transfer

Jeremy Agbonifo has completed a permanent transfer to Ligue 1 club, RC Lens, Completes ports.com reports.

Agbonifo spent the second half season on loan at Lens from Swedish club, BK Häcken.

Lens triggered the purchase option inserted in the deal following the winger’s impressive six-month stint at the club.

The youngster scored once in eight league appearances for the Blood and Gold.

Read Also:Arokodare Will Make Big Transfer — Genk Chief De Conde

The 19-year-old thanked BK Häcken for providing him the platform to launch his career.

“BK Häcken is Sweden’s best development club in my opinion. They gave me a chance, trusted me, and allowed me to show what I could do. Hisingen will always feel like home to me,” he told the club’s official website.

Sporting director Martin Ericsson claimed the transfer is a validation of BK Häcken’s youth development model.

“Jeremy is a prime example of the kind of player we aim to develop. This transfer shows that our system works—both in terms of footballing quality and financial sustainability,” he declared.

Agbonifo, who had two spells at

BK Häcken was also once on the books of Portuguese giants, FC Porto.

By Adeboye Amosu



