Ndidi Linked With Move To Serie A Giants

Juventus have enquired after Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, Completesports.com reports.

The Nigeria international is available for a cut-down price after the Foxes’ relegation from the Premier League last season.

According to reliable transfer expert, Ben Jacobs, Juventus have keen interest in Ndidi.

Manchester United, Everton, and Real Betis are also weighing up a move for the defensive midfielder.

The player is also reportedly open to a move to Saudi Arabia.

The 28-year-old penned a new three-year contract at the King Power last summer.

There is a £9m relegation clause in the contract.

Ndidi arrived Leicester City from Belgian Pro League outfit KRC Genk in January 2017.

He was part of the squad for the club’s first ever FA Cup victory in 2020-21 and the Community Shield that followed later in the same year.

By Adeboye Amosu




