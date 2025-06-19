NPFL: Enyimba To Resume Pre Season Training Friday

Enyimba will begin pre season training in Aba on Friday, 20th June, Completesports.com reports.

All the old and new players are expected to report to camp on the first day of pre-season.

The exercise which will hold at the Enyimba International Stadium Stadium, Aba will commence at 7.30am.

It will be supervised by technical adviser Stanley Eguma and his assistants.

Read Also:Governor Mbah Unveils Star-Studded LOC As Enugu State Sets Stage For 23rd National Sports Festival

The nine-time champions will be hoping for a better outing in the 2025/26 campaign after their dismal showing last term.

The People’s Elephant finished in a disappointing sixth position, missing out on a place on the continent.

Eguma side’s also failed to make it beyond the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup, and were eliminated in the Round of 16 of the President Federation Cup by giant killers Abakaliki FC.

The 2025/26 NPFL season will commence on Friday, 20th June.

By Adeboye Amosu



