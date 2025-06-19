2025 CWC: Mikel Backs Referee’s Decision To Send Off Lewis Vs Wydad

Former Nigerian international Mikel Obi has backed the decision of referee Ramon Abatt to send off Manchester City star Rico Lewis against Wydad at the 2025 Club World Cup.



Disaster struck in the 88th minute when Lewis was sent off by referee Ramon Abatti after he caught Samuel Obeng in the face with his follow-through after sliding in for a challenge.

Although Man City manager Pep Guardiola criticized the decision, the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner, who was serving as a pundit on Channel 5’s coverage of the game, disagreed with him.



‘The argument is he got the ball,’ Mikel said. ‘But he left it there high and catches him high. You can see the leg move there [towards him]. I don’t think [it’s momentum].



‘I think the referee made the right decision.’



