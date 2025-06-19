Ferdinand: Osimhen Must Be Waiting For Man United

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen may join the Red Devils this summer.



He made this known after the Nigerian international’s rejection of Al Hilal’s mouthwatering offer, leaving him with the potential of joining a Premier League club or staying with Galatasaray.

Speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, the former England international urged Man United to sign Osimhen.



“They already know who I want. The people already know who I want. Osimhen. It looks like he’s turned down Al-Hilal. He must be waiting for Manchester United.



“I don’t know if Manchester United will go for him, but if they don’t get him. Gyokeres. I’ll take him,” the former Leeds United defender said.







