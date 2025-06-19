FIFA CWC: Jorginho Exposes Chelsea’s Game Plan Ahead Flamengo Clash

Jorginho has explained how his former club Chelsea would approach their second game against Flamengo at the FIFA Club World Cup.

On Friday night, Enzo Maresca’s side face Brazilian outfit Flamengo in Group D of the tournament.

Jorginho, 33, joined Flamengo this summer and made his debut for his new club earlier this week. In addition, former Chelsea defender Filipe Luís is Flamengo head coach.

Maresca has hinted he will rotate at the Club World Cup to take advantage of his deep squad. On paper, this is the toughest opponent they will face in the group stages.

Jorginho, who played at Chelsea between 2018 and 2023, has been extremely complimentary of his former team, but revealed how his former side will approach Friday’s encounter.

“It’s going to be a very difficult game, we know how good they are, and we’re going to prepare for this big game,” Jorginho was quoted by Globo (via Chelsea Chronicle).

“They are dynamic players, with physical power. They will try to play from behind, break lines, open up the field so they can run, which is what they try to do. And we have to try to stop them from doing that… They are top-level players, who I had the pleasure of working with and I root for them, but not in this game.”

Meanwhile, the Brazilian media thinks Flamengo can hurt Chelsea, particularly in the full-back areas. The South American clubs have impressed in the Club World Cup competition so far, too.

Jorginho’s know-how and experience of the Blues will be a great tool for Flamengo to use in Friday’s showdown.



