Kanu Salutes Governor Otti Over Enyimba Stadium Renovation

Ambassador Nwankwo ‘Papilo’ Kanu, Executive Chairman of the Enyimba International Management Committee, has applauded Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Chioma Otti, OFR, for his visionary commitment to revamping the iconic Enyimba International Stadium in Aba, Completesports.com reports.

The stadium, long regarded as a fortress and symbol of pride for the People’s Elephant, is currently undergoing a significant facelift ahead of the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season, which kicks off on 22 August, 2025.

Kanu, a two-time African Footballer of the Year (1996 and 1999), did not hold back his admiration for the state government’s intervention, describing the renovation work as “timely, strategic, and deeply appreciated by the entire Enyimba family.”

“Yeah, we are delighted with the renovation work currently going on at the Enyimba Stadium by His Excellency,” Kanu said on the sidelines of the 2nd edition of the Kanu U19 Football Tournament.

“Our Governor has always shown his willingness to deliver the dividends of democracy across all sectors, including sports. What he is doing now gives us both the morale and the infrastructure to push for greatness in the coming season.”

With the NPFL set to enforce strict licensing and club infrastructure standards, Kanu confidently assured stakeholders and fans that Enyimba would not only meet the stipulated requirements but exceed them.

“I can assure you that the People’s Elephant will be ready with all the criteria prescribed by the NPFL ahead of the new season. We are not just getting ready to comply — we’re building to compete and conquer,” said the former Arsenal of London forward.

The UEFA Champions League title winner with Ajax Amsterdam, now in his second season as Enyimba chairman, reaffirmed the club’s ambition to reclaim the NPFL title and make a triumphant return to the CAF Champions League.

“We are working closely with all arms of the club — from technical to medical, from administration to supporters. Our goal is clear: win the league and return to African interclub competition where we belong.

“The passion is there, the planning is on course, and the vision is bold.”

With the countdown to the 2025/2026 NPFL season already underway, expectations are high in Aba. With infrastructural revival in progress, a chairman of global pedigree at the helm, and the unflinching backing of a reform-driven governor, Enyimba FC are not just preparing to compete — they are gearing up to dominate.

The renovation work at the stadium includes upgrades to facilities at the edifice as well as the provision of a 500KVA generator to power the scoreboard.

By Sab Osuji



