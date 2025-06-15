Nnadozie Bids Emotional Farewell To Paris FC

Chiamaka Nnadozie has bid farewell to Paris FC in an open letter following the expiration of her contract.

The Nigeria international is leaving the French D’Arkema side after five successful years.

Nnadozie joined Paris FC from former Nigeria Women Football League, NWFL, champions Rivers Angels in 2020.

The club announced her departure in a message on the social media on Friday.

“Arriving at Paris FC in 2020 from River Angels FC, Chiamaka immediately became a key part of the team. Best goalkeeper in Arkema Première Ligue in 2023-2024,” the club wrote.

“She left Paris FC after a magnificent victory in the Coupe de France in which she was one of the main players. Paris FC warmly thanks you for these five years, which will forever leave a mark on the club’s history. We wish her the best for the next stage of his career.”

In her response, the shot stopper thanked the club for making her stay a memorable experience.

“Been an honour to have been a part of this amazing team for the past five and half years . I will miss each and every one of you. Thank you for all the support and great memories. It’s hard to say goodbye to such a fantastic team. Keep achieving greatness. Thank you @ParisFC,” the 24-year-old wrote.

Nnadozie is now expected to complete a move to English club Everton.

By Adeboye Amosu



