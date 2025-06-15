Super Eagles Defender Set To Join Cypriot Club Aris Limassol

Leon Balogun looks set to join Cypriot club Aris Limassol following his exit from Scottish Premiership giants Rangers.

The move will see the Nigerian link up with former Rangers defensive partner Connor Goldson.

According to the Scottish Sun, ambitious Aris have offered Balogun a deal to play on the Mediterranean Sea.

The 36-year-old was released by Rangers last month after ending his second spell at Ibrox.

Read Also:‘Our Referees Are Among The Best In The World’ — NPFL Chairman Elegbeleye Declares

The centre-back made 20 league league appearances for the Light Blues last season.

He has played for clubs in Germany and England in the past.

Balogun and Goldson played together in both of Rangers’ recent cup triumphs – in the 2022 Scottish Cup win over Hearts and the League Cup victory against Aberdeen a year later.

Aris finished fourth in the Cypriot League last season with Pafos FC claiming the title.

By Adeboye Amosu



