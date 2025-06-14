‘Our Referees Are Among The Best In The World’ — NPFL Chairman Elegbeleye Declares

Chairman of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Honourable Gbenga Elegbeleye, has praised the standard of officiating in the domestic top flight, describing Nigerian referees as among the “best in the world,” Completesports.com reports.

Reviewing the just-concluded 2024/2025 NPFL season, Elegbeleye noted that his on-the-spot visits to several leagues across the globe have convinced him that referees in Nigeria rank among the best in the game.

“I’ve travelled around the world and witnessed some shocking officiating decisions—something you hardly see in the NPFL,” Elegbeleye said during a chat with reporters.

“That’s why I can confidently say our referees are among the best globally.”

Elegbeleye, a former Director-General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), further highlighted the visible improvements in officiating across the league, which have opened up more international opportunities for Nigerian referees.

“At the just-concluded CAF U-20 Championship in Egypt, a Nigerian referee was involved, and another has been shortlisted for the upcoming WAFCON. This shows clear progress,” he proudly pointed out.

Admitting that the system isn’t yet perfect, the Ondo State-born administrator emphasised the need for continued support for Nigerian referees.

“There’s still room for improvement. But we’re growing. We also count on the media to help us highlight any irregularities and hold the league accountable,” stressed the Obafemi Awolowo University graduate.

By Sab Osuji



