OFFICIAL: Nnadozie Departs Paris FC After Five Years

French women’s first division side Paris FC have announced the departure of Nigeria international goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Paris FC, in a statement on their qwebsite, thanked Nnadozie for her contribution to the team’s success.

“Having joined Paris FC in 2020 from River Angels FC, Chiamaka immediately became a key member of the team.

“Named Arkema Premier League’s Best Goalkeeper in 2023-2024, she left Paris FC after a magnificent Coupe de France victory, in which she played a key role.

“Paris FC warmly thanks for these five years, which will forever leave an imprint on the club’s history.

Also Read: Bassey Named Fulham’s Player Of The Season

“We wish her the best for the next stage of her career.”

Nnadozie signed for Rivers Angels at the start of the 2016 season.

In 2019 she was instrumental for Rivers Angels 2019–2020 Season Nigeria Women’s Football League (NWFL) title win.

On 22 January 2020 she left Rivers Angels and signed for Paris FC on 18 months deal.



