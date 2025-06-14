Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Former Falconets Forward Wins Danish Women’s League Player Of The Season

    Former Falconets striker Joy Omewa has been named best player in the Danish Women’s League.

    Omewa was also rewarded with a brand new Mercedes Benz for winning the individual accolade.

    The 23-year-old contributed immensely to Fortuna Hjørring’s domestic double.

    The forward netted 22 times and recorded four assists in 23 outings to emerge the league’s top scorer.

    Omewa, who also once represented Nigeria at the U-17 level will be hoping to gain more international recognition following her stellar display in the Danish top-flight.

    She joined Fortuna Hjørring from Nigeria Women Football League, NWFL, side Confluence Queens in 2022.


