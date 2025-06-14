Carabao Cup Format Change Confirmed For 2025/2026 Season

The English Football League (EFL) has confirmed that the Carabao Cup will feature a preliminary round for the 2025/26 season, with some fixtures already decided.

In a change to the competition’s format, a qualifying round involving four teams will be introduced.

This adjustment reduces the number of clubs in the first proper round, allowing all Premier League clubs participating in European competitions to enter in the third round.

The preliminary round will see National League promotion winners Barnet and Oldham Athletic face off against the two lowest finishers in League Two, Accrington Stanley and Newport County.

The early rounds are regionalised, so Barnet will play Newport, while Oldham will take on Accrington.

In a statement, the EFL said: “A preliminary round was last required in the EFL Cup for the 2011/12 season due to holders Birmingham City’s participation in the Europa League while in the Championship, and Fulham’s qualification through the Fair Play league.”

The draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup will be on Thursday 26 June, as part of the EFL’s Fixture Release Day.

The preliminary round draw will also take place then to determine the home clubs for the two ties.

Leicester Mercury



