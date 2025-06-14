Amokachi, Iwobi’s Goals Selected Among Greatest At Goodison Park

Daniel Amokachi and Alex Iwobi have their goals named among the best scored at Everton’s Goodison Park.

David Moyes’ side will move to their new home ground, the 52,000 capacity Hill Dickinson Stadium from the 2025/26 season.

The Iconic Goodison Park was the Merseyside club home ground for 133 years.

The Toffees did a compilation of the 60 best goals scored at the stadium to commemorate their movement to new their ground.

Amokachi was recognised for his powerful strike against Newcastle United in April 1995.

The 52-year-old scored 10 goals in 43 league appearances during his two-year stint at the club.

Iwobi’s dramatic goal in Everton’s win against same opposition in March 2022 also make the selection.

After winning back possession, Seamus Coleman played the ball to Iwobi, who weaved past a Newcastle defender before combining with Dominic Calvert-Lewin in a smooth one-two move.

Iwobi then slotted home with his weaker left foot, sealing a last-gasp victory that proved vital in Everton’s fight against relegation during the 2021/22 campaign.

