FIFA CWC: We Knew We Were Up Against A Strong Al Ahly Team –Mascherano

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano has admitted that he and his team knew they were up against a strong Al Ahly side in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup opener.

Inter Miami began their campaign at the Club World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Al Ahly at Hard Rock Stadium.

It was a game of two halves as Al Ahly bossed the first 45 minutes while Inter Miami edged the second half.

The Egyptian giants had the chance to take the lead but Mahmoud Trezeguet saw his 43rd minute penalty saved by Inter Miami keeper.

Reflecting on the outcome of the game, Mascherano admitted that nerves and anxiety got the better of his side in the first half but praised their reaction after the break.

“I’m happy with the performance. We were better in the second half. In the first, we lost a few balls and gave away too many transitions where they were dangerous,” the former Argentina international said.

“In the second half, we created chances, controlled the game, and had opportunities to win it. That’s football.

“We knew we were up against a strong team…The nerves and anxiety played a trick on us in the first half. But we had our chances to win. The team left a very good impression. This is the path forward… playing like this, we can beat anyone.”

Mascherano also hailed the performance of his captain and countryman l, Lionel Messi.

“It’s admirable how much love Messi has for the game. After all the matches he’s played, he’s still here, giving his all,” Mascherano said. “Of course, we wanted to win, but I’m happy with the team’s performance today.”



