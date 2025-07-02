2025 CWC: Real Madrid, Dortmund Set For Epic Quarter-final Clash

The two teams will meet in an all European tie in the newly-revamped tournament in the United States of America.

Team Form And Recent Performances

Los Blancos, under the tutelage of newly appointed manager, Xabi Alonso have been in stellar form in this 2025 FIFA Club World Cup despite failing to win their opening match against Saudi Arabian club, Al-Hilal.

The Spanish giants have won the three matches that followed the 1-1 draw against Simone Inzaghi’s star-studded Al-Hilal side including victories over European outfits, RB Salzburg and Juventus in the round of 16.

Also Read: WAFCON 2024: Babajide Targets First Silverware With Super Falcons

Dortmund on the other hand have also been impressive in this tournament. Currently unbeaten and winning three of their four games including a 2-1 win against Mexican outfit, CF Monterrey in the round of 16.

Head-To-Head Stats

The two European giants have met 16 times with all clashes being in the UEFA Champions League.

The head-to-head statistics between these two sides heavily swing in favour of Madrid, who have won eight matches which included the 2023-24 Champions League final triumph.

Five have ended in draws, while Dormund have emerged victorious three times with the infamous 4-1 win at the Signal Iduna Park in the 2012-13 UCL semi-final among the wins against Los Blancos.

Madrid have scored a total of 31 goals compared to Dortmund’s 21 in these meetings.

Team News

The return of Kylian Mbappe:

Mbappe’s in the knockout stage is a major boost for Madrid after missing the 2024-25 European golden shoe winner throughout the group stage.

Mendy, Camavinga, Alaba’ Absence:

Ferland Mendy (thigh), Eduardo Camavinga (adductor), David Alaba (knee) are all set to miss out on the crunch clash on Saturday, although Endrick could make a return to the team following a hamstring injury.

Bellingham Out for Dortmund Over Suspension:

Dortmund will be without new signing, Jobe Bellingham due to suspension. The 19-year-old picked up his second yellow card of the tournament in Dortmund’s 2-1 last-16 win over Monterrey which will prevent him from lining up against his older brother, Jude.

Injury-Induced Layoff For Kovac’s Team

Niko Kovac’s side will also be without centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck (torn meniscus), defensive midfielder Emre Can (adductor), and defensive midfielder Salih Özcan (knee) in this encounter due to injuries.

Key Players Analysis

Gonzalo Garcia (Real Madrid):

Academy product, Gonzalo Garcia has been a revelation for Real Madrid in the Club World Cup having scored three goals and provided an assist for the 15-time Champions League winners in this competition.

Also Read: World Number Three Zverev Admits Mental Health Struggles After Shock Wimbledon Exit

The 21-year-old, who was recently promoted to the first team has filled in perfectly for Mbappe, who lately returned from an illness.

Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund):

He has been the star performer for Dortmund so far in this tournament.

The 29-year-old has netted three goals for the eight-time Bundesliga champions effectively continuing from where he left off last campaign.

Probable Lineups

Real Madrid:

Thibaut Courtois; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, Antonio Rudiger, Fran Garcia; Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Arda Guler; Vinicius Jr, Gonzalo Garcia.

Borussia Dortmund:

Gregor Kobel; Waldemar Anton, Ramy Bensebaini, Daniel Svensson, Niklas Sule, Julian Ryerson; Felix Nmecha, Pascal Gross, Marcel Sabitzer; Serhou Guirassy, Karim Adeyemi.

By Habeeb Kuranga