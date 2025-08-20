Demehin Signs Contract Extension With Galatasaray

Galatasaray have announced Super Falcons defender Oluwatosin Demehin has signed a new contract at the club, reports Completesports.com.

The 23-year-old joined Galatasaray on a free transfer in September 2024.

Demehin played for French D’Arkema outfit Reims for two years before moving to the Istanbul giants.

Galatasaray opted to renew the centre-back’s contract instead of allowing her leave on a free transfer.

The former Falconets star scored once in 26 appearances across all competitions for Galatasaray last season.

“Our Galatasaray Women’s Football Team extended the contract with successful football player Oluwatosin Demehin Blessing,” reads a statement on the club’s official website.

“Demehin, who was one of the important players of our team in our Champions League success that went down in history last season, achieved another great success by winning the championship with his country Nigeria in the African Cup of Nations held this summer.

By Adeboye Amosu



