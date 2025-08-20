Former Super Eagles Forward Retires From Football

Former Super forward Brown Ideye has announced his retirement from professional football, reports Completesports.com.

The 36-year-old made the announcement on the social media.

Ideye last played for nine-time Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, champions Enyimba.

“After much thought and consideration with mixed emotions, I’ve decided to retire from professional football,” Ideye wrote on his account.

“I will first like to thank God for the talent and the long career I’ve enjoyed. I thank my family and friends for their unwavering love, support, and understanding till this day. This game made me and gave me everything- incredible joy, sad days, the opportunity to travel and see the world, lifelong friendships, and so many unforgettable memories.”

“To all the Agents who worked tirelessly and negotiated with clubs for my dreams to come true- thank you. To all the sports journalists who spent long hours day and night covering and highlighting my career, I owe you a depth of gratitude. To every club I’ve had the honour of wearing their jersey and representing, every coach and teammate who pushed and rooted for me to be better, and every fan who supported me through highs and lows — thank you.”

“Thank you, Nigeria, for the opportunity you gave me to wear the national colour and be among the Super Eagles. Though my time as a pro-player has come to an end, football will always be a part of my life as I enter my next chapter. Thank you all for being a part of this journey , and I look forward to still seeing you on the these football streets.”

The forward came into limelight after representing Nigeria’s Flying Eagles at the 2007 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Canada.

Ideye went on to make 28 appearances for the Super Eagles with six goals to his name.

He played for clubs in England, Turkey, Greece, Spain, and France,



By Adeboye Amosu



