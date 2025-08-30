NPFL: Shooting Stars Ready For Tough Insurance Test — Aweroro

Shooting Stars head coach Nurudeen Aweroro is looking forward to a difficult test against Bendel Insurance, reports Completesports.com.

Aweroro’s side started the season on a disappointing note, going down to a 1-0 home loss to Bayelsa United.

The Oluyole Warriors will take on Bendel Insurance at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan on Saturday (today).

The gaffer reckoned that the hosts will make things difficult for his team.

“We’re going to face a serious challenge, but we are ready for it,” Aweroro said in his pre-match interview.

“We lost at home, so we need to go out there, do the right things, and get our points back away from home.

“We’ve always had a strong home record, but the dynamics of the league have changed. We know we have to work harder, and we’ve been doing that. Unfortunately, we couldn’t score in our last game, but we created chances. Now we just need to be more clinical.”



