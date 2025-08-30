Iwobi, Bassey Feature As Chelsea Beat Fulham To Go Top

Super Eagles stars Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey were in action for Fulham who, lost 2-0 to Chelsea in the Premier League early kickoff tie on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

Goals from Joao Pedro and captain Enzo Fernandes secured Chelsea their first win in the league this season.

The win means Chelsea temporarily go top on seven points while Fulham with two points, are in 14th in the league table.

While Bassey was in action for 90 minutes, Iwobi was taken off with six minutes left to play.

Fulham thought they had opened the scoring in the 21st minute by Joshua King, but the strike was disallowed by VAR.

Also Read: Chelsea Seek Compensation From Liverpool For Ngumoha

The Blues then struck in the nine minute of added time in the first half as Pedro headed home Fernandez’s corner kick.

Fernandez then got on the score sheet as he converted from the penalty spot in the 56th minute.

By James Agberebi



